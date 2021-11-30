Brian Kelly to LSU confirmed, contract to dwarf what Alabama pays Nick Saban

by

UPDATE:

According to a report from Pete Thamel, Brian Kelly to LSU is now confirmed.

Dennis Dodd is reporting that Kelly will be paid in the $15 million per year range, which dwarfs the $9.753 million that Alabama is paying Nick Saban. (Note: Saban could soon get a raise as his contract states he “must be paid at least as much as the average of the top three coaches in the SEC or top five in the nation, whichever is greater.” (Via Tony Paul)

Kelly’s presser could come as soon as Wednesday.

 

 

