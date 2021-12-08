Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater delivers hilarious line when speaking of Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions will be looking to make it two straight wins when they face the Denver Broncos this Sunday in the Mile High City.

They’ll be matched up against quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, whom Lions head coach Dan Campbell is familiar with from their time with the New Orleans Saints when Campbell served as tight ends coach.

Of course, Campbell is known for his tough and masculine acumen, immediately endearing himself to plenty of fans in his opening press conference in which he vowed that his team would be feasting on the kneecaps of their opponents.

The Lions sure like playing for Campbell, and for Bridgewater, it was a similar story:

“His energy in contagious,” Bridgewater said today. “I’m pretty sure those players in Detroit love playing for him. I was able to spend those two years in New Orleans and the things he was able to do with those tight ends in that room, and then when he stood up in front of the team and talked, you were ready to just storm out of that meeting and punch a guy in the face for no reason. Dan is awesome.”

– – Quotes via Mike Klis Link – –