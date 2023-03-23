C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s contract details with Detroit Lions

As you certainly heard by now, the Detroit Lions have signed former Philadelphia Eagles DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a contract for the upcoming 2023 season. The contract details for Gardner-Johnson's contract have been revealed, and according to Over The Cap, his deal with the Lions is for 1-year with a salary cap hit of $4.5 million in 2023. As you can see below, the deal also includes a voided year in 2024 with a $2 million cap hit due to a prorated bonus. All $6.5 million of the contract is fully guaranteed.

Key Points

Why it Matters for C.J Gardner-Johnson and the Detroit Lions

To bolster their revamped, youthful secondary, the Lions have signed DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who had a standout 2022 season, tying for the league lead with six interceptions. With projected starting cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley also joining in free agency and returning safeties Kerby Joseph and Tracy Walker, Gardner-Johnson's leadership and skills will be crucial to the Lions' success in the upcoming season. Notably, Gardner-Johnson has expressed his belief that the Lions boast a stronger roster than the Philadelphia Eagles, who recently made it to the Super Bowl.

Bottom Line: Gardner-Johnson immediately improves the Lions secondary

