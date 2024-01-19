Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Cade Cunningham cleared to resume basketball activities for Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham cleared to resume basketball activities after missing the last five games. Photo Credit - Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham cleared to resume basketball activities after missing the last five games.

Despite the challenging season for the Detroit Pistons, there is positive news as guard Cade Cunningham, who has been sidelined for the last five games due to a leg injury, has been cleared to resume basketball activities. This development suggests that Cunningham will soon be back in the lineup, providing a boost to the Pistons.

Cunningham suffered the injury during the 1st half of Detroit's January 7 game at Ball Arena against the Denver Nuggets. According to the team, he's been cleared to resume basketball activities, and though he will miss the next pair of games, he could return Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets or Saturday against the Washington Wizards.

This season, Cunningham is averaging 22.8 points and 7.2 assists with a shooting percentage of 44.9%. His contributions extend to a 3-point shooting rate of 33.5% and an impressive 87% accuracy from the free-throw line.

  1. The Detroit Pistons have endured a challenging season, having set the new NBA record for consecutive losses in a single season
  2. Guard Cade Cunningham has missed the last five games after suffering a leg injury against the Denver Nuggets on January 7.
  3. Cunningham has been cleared to resume basketball activities and could return next Wednesday or Saturday.
Bottom Line: Cunningham's return will boost Detroit

Having Cade Cunningham back in the lineup provides the Detroit Pistons with a positive boost. His return not only contributes to the team's overall performance but also allows him to continue his personal development, especially considering the time he has missed due to injury.

The Pistons are next in action tomorrow against the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow at Little Caesars Arena starting at 3:00 PM EST, with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

