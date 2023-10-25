Cade Cunningham draws comparison to Kobe Bryant

Detroit Pistons vice chairman, Arn Tellem, is filled with optimism regarding Cade Cunningham‘s potential. Tellem sees in Cunningham a mentality reminiscent of one of his former clients, the legendary Kobe Bryant. In a recent appearance on the Free Press' ‘The Pistons Pulse' podcast, Tellem discussed the Pistons' expectations for the 2023-24 season. When Cunningham's name entered the conversation, Tellem couldn't help but gush about the young star's leadership qualities and his return from injury.

What did Arn Tellem Say About Cade Cunningham?

Tellem drew parallels between Cunningham and NBA greats, citing Cunningham's basketball IQ, deep understanding of the game, and his ability to foresee on-court developments, much like Kobe, Magic, and Larry Bird.

“Cade is an incredible leader,” Tellem said. “He reminds me a lot — maybe a different player — but mentally, of when I represented Kobe. He has the same basketball IQ. He has studied the game and knows the game. He watches everything, reads about the game.”

“He has a great feel. He’s one of those players that can see what’s going to happen before it happens like Kobe, like Magic, like Larry Bird. He has that gift.”

Cunningham is about to take a HUGE step forward

According to Tellem, Cunningham's presence on the court elevates the performance of his teammates, thanks to his court vision and playmaking abilities. The similarities between Cunningham and Kobe have raised hopes for a fantastic year ahead.

“He’s in great condition,” Tellem said. “I think it’s just going to be a fantastic year for him. He’s going to take a huge step forward.”

“He makes our other players, when he’s on the court, better,” Tellem said. “When he gets into the lane, he can see everything and he can find the open player. That, to me, is going to be super exciting for everyone.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: The Path of Promise

Cade Cunningham's journey in the NBA has only just begun, and comparisons to legendary figures like Kobe Bryant signify the high hopes that Detroit Pistons have for their young star. While it's early in his career, if Cunningham can emulate even a fraction of Kobe's mentality and leadership, it could pave the way for a promising future in Detroit and the league as a whole.