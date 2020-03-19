Calvin Johnson takes subtle shot at Detroit Lions while congratulating Darius Slay

On Thursday morning, news broke that the Detroit Lions had traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Since then, Slay has made it extremely clear that the reason why he wanted out of Detroit was because of his rocky relationship with Lions head coach Matt Patricia.

If you missed that whole fiasco, which included Patricia advising Slay to “stop sucking this man’s private,” please click on the link below.

Plenty of former players have come out to a shot at the Detroit Lions since they either left for another team or retired. One of those players is former Lions great, Calvin Johnson.

Johnson has been extremely vocal about his rocky divorce with the Lions organization so it is not much of a surprise that he took a subtle shot while congratulating Slay on getting a fresh start.

“Couldn’t stand when this guy followed me around in one on ones all training camp and season for years, but this is what all those great work days stacked up look like, @bigplayslay23 ! #probowler #lockdown Proud of ya homie! Jersey is Greener, maybe the grass is too 😉”

Well, maybe the grass is actually greener in Philadelphia. It can’t be browner than the Lions, right?