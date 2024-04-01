Cameron Sutton Mugshot Released After He Turns Himself In

Cameron Sutton Mugshot

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has released the mugshot of former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton following his surrender to authorities. Sutton, 29, turned himself in at the Orient Road Jail on March 31, 2024, at 8:24 p.m., after being wanted for Domestic Battery by Strangulation.

The Arrest and Charges

On March 25, 2024, Sutton’s attorney contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to inform them of his client’s intention to surrender to Tampa authorities. It took several days for Sutton to follow through with this intention, leading to his eventual booking into the county jail.

Cameron Sutton Mugshot

The mugshot, now made public by the HCSO’s Public Affairs Office, shows Sutton in a somber light, a stark contrast to the image of the professional athlete fans are accustomed to seeing on the field.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton has turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Sutton is wanted for Domestic Battery by Strangulation, with his mugshot now released to the public. The arrest follows Sutton’s attorney’s notification to authorities of his intention to surrender.

The Bottom Line

The release of Cameron Sutton‘s mugshot marks a significant development in this case, bringing to light the serious nature of the allegations against him.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

As the legal process unfolds, more details are expected to emerge regarding the specific charges and Sutton’s involvement in the alleged incident.