When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and make an immediate impact for what was arguably one of the worst defenses in the league a year ago.

Though it is just training camp and Hutchinson has only played in one series of a single preseason game, he has already made quite the impression on his teammates and the Lions’ coaching staff.

Please enable JavaScript Hutchinson, The Terror of Motown

Camp report card on Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

On Friday, ESPN came out with a report card for all of the 2022 first-round draft picks, and here is what Lions’ beat writer Eric Woodyard had to say about Aidan Hutchinson.

From ESPN:

How he has fared so far: Inside the locker room, the rookie is earning high praise through his good old-fashioned work ethic. He arrives early, leaves late and pays attention to detail. Hutchinson will play and contribute immediately in Week 1 while trying to change the overall culture of the franchise as a Michigan native. Teammates and coaches have been impressed with his production all throughout camp, and expectations are sky high.

“Here’s my initial read: Everything that I thought we were getting shows up, not just in practice but in meetings also. What else shows up is just those little things where you’re like, ‘Can he do this? I wonder if he can do it.’ And then you see it in practice that it shows up,” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. “He has this quickness that’s just unbelievable. He has this ability to bend and turn and continue to work his hands that is outstanding.” — Eric Woodyard

Nation, what are your expectations for Aidan Hutchinson as a rookie with the Detroit Lions?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

