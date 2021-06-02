Canadiens Jake Evans leaves on stretcher following brutal hit by Mark Scheifele [Video]

Sharing is caring!

Late in the third period of Wednesday night’s matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the Winnipeg Jets, Jake Evans scored an empty-net goal for the Canadiens before getting absolutely drilled by Mark Scheifele of the Jets.

Following the play, Scheifele was thrown out of the game and Evans was taken off on a stretcher.

Mark Scheifele was tossed from the Jets loss for drilling Jake Evans after the empty net goal. Evans was taken off on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/DdG4skT9Cl — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 3, 2021