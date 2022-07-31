Carlos Guillen breaks EVERY unwritten rule while ticking off Jered Weaver [Video]

11 years ago today, with the Detroit Tigers leading the Angels 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Carlos Guillen took Jered Weaver to a full count before launching a solo home run to right field.

Following the bomb, Guillen watched his work and then flipped his bat, much to the dismay of Weaver.

Weaver retaliated by throwing at the head of Tigers catcher Alex Avila on the next pitch, resulting in Weaver being ejected from the game and eventually suspended.

Jared Weaver explains why he did not wait to retaliate against Carlos Guillen

At first, Jared Weaver appealed the suspension that was given to him following the Carlos Guillen incident but then dropped the appeal.

From MLive:

In an ESPN.com story published Saturday, Weaver explained why he simply did not wait until next season to retaliate against Guillen personally.

“Who knows if I’m going to be able to face him again,” Weaver said. “Is he going to have a job next year?”

Guillen was unaware of what Weaver said when he was approached late Saturday night, shortly after his team wrapped up a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

“What did he say?” Guillen inquired when asked if he had seen Weaver’s comments.

When he was informed, his response was brief and to the point.

“I don’t have anything to say,” he said.

Nation, is this one of your best memories from that era of Detroit Tigers baseball? It sure is one of mine! Thank you, Carlos Guillen!

