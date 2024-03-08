Search

3 Detroit Lions starters who could be playing elsewhere in 2024

Here are 3 Detroit Lions starters from 2023 that could be playing elsewhere in 2024.

Detroit Red Wings are Interested in Trading for Bryan Rust

According to a report, the Detroit Red Wings are interested in trading for Bryan Rust.

Detroit Lions working on deal for Anthony Pittman

The Detroit Lions have reportedly made their intentions known in regards to LB Anthony Pittman.
W.G. Brady

Carlos Pena Shares Story of Bobby Higginson Pulling an Epic Prank on Franklyn German

Tigers Notes

Just imagine Bobby Higginson Pulling an Epic Prank on his teammate

In the whimsical world of the Detroit Tigers, where bats swing, balls fly, and gloves catch, there lurked a prankster supreme: Bobby Higginson. Yes, in the hallowed halls of baseball lore, where legends are made, Higginson carved out his niche not just with his on-field prowess but with his off-field antics, particularly his legendary pranks. And who better to spill the beans than Carlos Pena, the Tigers’ own raconteur, during a sun-soaked Spring Training game on Bally Sports Detroit.

Master Prankster: Bobby Higginson

When asked by new Detroit Tigers play-by-play man Jason Benetti about the team’s most notorious jester, Pena wasted no time in crowning Higginson. But it wasn’t for just any run-of-the-mill locker room hijinks. Oh no, Higginson went for the grand gesture, the kind that leaves everyone gasping… and then bursting into laughter. He turned teammate Franklyn German’s car into a vanishing act, convincing German it had been stolen. For a week! “It used to get a little out of hand,” Pena mused, “the stuff he used to do.” That is the understatement of the century, Carlos!

The Grand Illusion

Imagine the scene: German searching high and low, probably contemplating life without his beloved ride, while Higginson watched the drama unfold, a smirk playing on his lips. Jason Benetti, the voice of the Tigers’ future, couldn’t believe his ears. “Like a week. Come on, Bobby,” Pena laughed, echoing the sentiment of every listener. A week-long prank? That’s commitment. That’s dedication. That’s… well, that’s Bobby Higginson.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Carlos Pena anoints Bobby Higginson as the Detroit Tigers’ chief prankster, a title Higginson wears like a crown.
  2. Higginson’s pièce de résistance? Making Franklyn German believe his car had pulled a Houdini and disappeared for a whole week.
  3. These shenanigans reveal the tight-knit, albeit mischievous, bonds forming the fabric of team camaraderie.
The Bottom Line

In the grand tapestry of baseball, where every stitch represents a hit, a catch, or a home run, there are those threads that sparkle with the unique sheen of laughter. Bobby Higginson, with his elaborate prank on Franklyn German, wove a tale of hilarity into the Detroit Tigers’ lore. As Carlos Pena regaled fans with this tale, we’re reminded that baseball isn’t just a game of stats and scores; it’s also a realm where the magic of friendship and the art of the prank coexist, making memories that last far beyond the final inning.

So here’s to the pranksters, the jesters, and the merry magicians of baseball, who remind us that at the heart of the game lies joy, laughter, and a little bit of mischief.

Lions Notes

3 Detroit Lions starters who could be playing elsewhere in 2024

Here are 3 Detroit Lions starters from 2023 that could be playing elsewhere in 2024.
Red Wings Notes

Detroit Red Wings are Interested in Trading for Bryan Rust

According to a report, the Detroit Red Wings are interested in trading for Bryan Rust.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions working on deal for Anthony Pittman

The Detroit Lions have reportedly made their intentions known in regards to LB Anthony Pittman.
Lions News Reports

Zach Ertz praises Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions after signing with Commanders

In a glowing review, Zach Ertz praises Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions after departing for the Washington Commanders.

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Free Agency: What it would cost to sign DT Christian Wilkins

The Detroit Lions Free Agency period is nearly upon us. Here is what it would cost to sign DT Christian Wilkins.
Lions Notes

Rumor Suggests Detroit Lions Mostly Ignored Offensive Lineman at NFL Scouting Combine

An interesting rumor has emerged in regards to the Detroit Lions and a crucial position they mostly ignored at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.
Lions Notes

Could Quandre Diggs reunite with the Detroit Lions?

With the latest breaking news, many are advocating that the Detroit Lions bring back a fan-favorite from the Quinntricia Era. Should the Lions make this move?
U of M

Michigan Basketball Strength and Conditioning Coach Jon Sanderson Resigns

According to reports, Michigan Basketball Strength and Conditioning Coach Jon Sanderson is no longer works for the University.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Dylan Larkin Injury: How Detroit Red Wings will combat losing their Captain

0
Derek Lalonde reveals how Detroit Red Wings will deal with the Dylan Larkin injury.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

3 Detroit Lions starters who could be playing elsewhere in 2024

W.G. Brady -
Here are 3 Detroit Lions starters from 2023 that could be playing elsewhere in 2024.
Detroit Red Wings are Interested in Trading for Bryan Rust

W.G. Brady -
According to a report, the Detroit Red Wings are interested in trading for Bryan Rust.
Detroit Lions working on deal for Anthony Pittman

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions have reportedly made their intentions known in regards to LB Anthony Pittman.
