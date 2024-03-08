Carlos Pena Shares Story of Bobby Higginson Pulling an Epic Prank on Franklyn German

Just imagine Bobby Higginson Pulling an Epic Prank on his teammate

In the whimsical world of the Detroit Tigers, where bats swing, balls fly, and gloves catch, there lurked a prankster supreme: Bobby Higginson. Yes, in the hallowed halls of baseball lore, where legends are made, Higginson carved out his niche not just with his on-field prowess but with his off-field antics, particularly his legendary pranks. And who better to spill the beans than Carlos Pena, the Tigers’ own raconteur, during a sun-soaked Spring Training game on Bally Sports Detroit.

Master Prankster: Bobby Higginson

When asked by new Detroit Tigers play-by-play man Jason Benetti about the team’s most notorious jester, Pena wasted no time in crowning Higginson. But it wasn’t for just any run-of-the-mill locker room hijinks. Oh no, Higginson went for the grand gesture, the kind that leaves everyone gasping… and then bursting into laughter. He turned teammate Franklyn German’s car into a vanishing act, convincing German it had been stolen. For a week! “It used to get a little out of hand,” Pena mused, “the stuff he used to do.” That is the understatement of the century, Carlos!

The Grand Illusion

Imagine the scene: German searching high and low, probably contemplating life without his beloved ride, while Higginson watched the drama unfold, a smirk playing on his lips. Jason Benetti, the voice of the Tigers’ future, couldn’t believe his ears. “Like a week. Come on, Bobby,” Pena laughed, echoing the sentiment of every listener. A week-long prank? That’s commitment. That’s dedication. That’s… well, that’s Bobby Higginson.

Moments ago on ⁦@BallySportsDET⁩, ⁦@jasonbenetti⁩ asked Carlos Peña to name the greatest prankster on the Tigers during his time in Detroit.



He did not hesitate.



Bobby Higginson.



And there was more . . . pic.twitter.com/iYphL1LuDo — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 8, 2024

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Carlos Pena anoints Bobby Higginson as the Detroit Tigers’ chief prankster, a title Higginson wears like a crown. Higginson’s pièce de résistance? Making Franklyn German believe his car had pulled a Houdini and disappeared for a whole week. These shenanigans reveal the tight-knit, albeit mischievous, bonds forming the fabric of team camaraderie.

The Bottom Line

In the grand tapestry of baseball, where every stitch represents a hit, a catch, or a home run, there are those threads that sparkle with the unique sheen of laughter. Bobby Higginson, with his elaborate prank on Franklyn German, wove a tale of hilarity into the Detroit Tigers’ lore. As Carlos Pena regaled fans with this tale, we’re reminded that baseball isn’t just a game of stats and scores; it’s also a realm where the magic of friendship and the art of the prank coexist, making memories that last far beyond the final inning.

So here’s to the pranksters, the jesters, and the merry magicians of baseball, who remind us that at the heart of the game lies joy, laughter, and a little bit of mischief.