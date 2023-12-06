Jason Benetti reveals why he left White Sox for Detroit Tigers

Renowned broadcaster Jason Benetti recently made a significant career move, leaving the Chicago White Sox‘s television booth for a similar role with the Detroit Tigers. This decision was announced on November 9, after Benetti spent eight fruitful years with the White Sox. In a recent interview on the Parkins & Spiegel Show, Benetti shared the core reasons behind this pivotal change in his professional journey.

What Did Jason Benetti Say?

The allure of “the range” in broadcasting baseball games was a key factor in Benetti's decision. He relishes the dynamism of the sport — from capturing big moments to sharing jokes and embracing the unpredictability of each game. What stood out in his conversation with the Detroit Tigers was their interest in who Benetti is as a broadcaster, his values, and his vision for a telecast.

“The Tigers asked me a lot of questions about who I am, what I value and what I care about in a telecast and what I care about in a team and a team that I want to be on with a crew,” Benetti said. “We had an amazing one with the White Sox.

“In the end, when I talked to the Tigers, it was a different relationship than when the starting point (with the White Sox) is, ‘They gave you a chance.’ The White Sox deserve all the credit in the world, and I absolutely tore my heart in two making the decision, because (Steve Stone) and I and the whole crew threw ourselves at all the games. Sox fans have done a lot for me in a lot of ways. But the Tigers and their aim to want to have the entire range in a telecast and the way they’re building was so appealing to me.

“They said, ‘We want that.’ That is appealing to me and will be endlessly for my entire life.”

The Bottom Line – A New Chapter in Benetti's Career

Jason Benetti's transition to the Detroit Tigers marks a new chapter in his career, driven by a quest for creative freedom and a broader scope in his broadcasting approach. His story is a testament to the importance of pursuing roles that align with one’s personal and professional aspirations. As Benetti embarks on this new journey with the Tigers, his impact on the world of sports broadcasting is set to evolve, promising a fresh and dynamic approach to the way baseball games are presented to fans.