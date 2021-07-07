Casey Mize explains that Detroit Tigers expect to win every game

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers (40-47) are showing some serious improvement after a dismal start to the 2021 MLB campaign.

They’ve gone 31-23 (11-5 since June 20) after a 9-24 start to the year, and have won or tied six of their past seven series. This afternoon, they put the finishing touches on a series victory over the Texas Rangers, enjoying a 5-3 triumph over their hosts in their brand new ballpark in Arlington, TX.

For Mize, who was originally to be limited to only three innings of work, he’s happy with getting in as much work as possible.

“I’m trying to get as many innings as I can,” Mize said. “Definitely happy with the pitch count.”

Mize would get in four innings of work, throwing 50 pitches with 35 strikes, two earned runs and no walks. Naturally, the confidence is building not only in Detroit’s young pitcher, but in the rest of his teammates as well.

“We come into every game expecting to win and knowing that we have a chance to, which is just an awesome feeling to be able to come to the field and know that,” Mize said. “I love these guys and enjoy being in the clubhouse with them and competing on the field and in the trenches. That’s what it’s all about.”

“Casey was so efficient early, so we went from three innings to four innings,” manager AJ Hinch said, “just because we don’t want the volume to go too far back down, and then all of a sudden he’s not conditioned when he comes out of this thing.”

– – Quotes via Detroit Free Press Link – –