Central Michigan investigating photos allegedly involving Connor Stalions

Central Michigan investigating photos that allegedly show suspended Michigan staffer Connor Stalions on their sidelines

The University of Michigan is currently under investigation by the NCAA for alleged sign stealing and improper scout usage. It wasn't long ago that the first domino fell when it was announced that Michigan suspended off-field analyst Connor Stalions, who purchased tickets for 12 Big Ten schools and for a handful of other games involving potential Michigan opponents in order to scout their sideline. Central Michigan University is now initiating an investigation into apparent photographic evidence depicting an individual who bears a resemblance to Stallions on their sidelines during the September 1 game against the Michigan State Spartans.

Central Michigan investigating photos that allegedly depict Stalions on their sidelines on September 1

According to Central Michigan Athletic Director Amy Folan, the school became aware of the photos on Monday night of a man who resembles Stalions with a “VB” (visiting bench) credential on the CMU sidelines and in extremely close proximity to offensive line coach Tavita Thompson and CMU director of recruiting Michael McGee.

Bench area credentials aren't the same as sideline credentials, as they allow the wearer into the designated area between the 20-yard lines which is reserved for players, coaches, trainers, and the team equipment staff.

“We are in the process of determining the facts surrounding them,” Folan's statement reads. “As this process is ongoing, we have no further comment at this time.”

The man was holding what appeared to be a playsheet and was also seen on camera trying to shield his face whenever the play ended close to where he was standing.

Stalions was suspended with pay by Michigan

Stalions was suspended with pay by Michigan after it was discovered that he was linked to the purchase of tickets for over 30 college football games, many of whom were upcoming opponents of Michigan. Scouting opposition signals on the road is a violation of NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which states: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has denied any knowledge or participation in the allegations.

Bottom Line: This would be a major new development if proven true

If the man in question on the Central Michigan sideline is proven to be Stalions, then it would add a completely new and massive layer to this investigation which has a serious cloud of doubt hanging over Michigan and their integrity.

Stay tuned for further developments.