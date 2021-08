On Sunday night, former Michigan great Charles Woodson was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and he took the opportunity to thank his mother in a unique way.

Watch as Woodson channels his inner Boyz II Men as he sings a few chords of ‘A Song For Mama’.

Get out the Kleenex!

Charles Woodson sung to his mom during his enshrinement. ♥️ (🎥: @NFL) pic.twitter.com/zkOi8gkiJI — theScore (@theScore) August 9, 2021