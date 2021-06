Sharing is caring!

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Chauncey Billups has reached an agreement on a five-year deal to become the new head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Woj noted that the deal includes a team option for a fifth year. A press conference has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Congrats, Chauncey!

Deal includes a team option in fifth year, sources said. News conference on Tuesday in Portland. https://t.co/ONLd0fQHtF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 28, 2021