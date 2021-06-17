Chicago Bears appear to be on the verge of leaving Soldier Field

Sharing is caring!

Soldier Field has been around for nearly 100 years, and has served as the home of the Chicago Bears since 1971. Could that soon change?

The Bears announced earlier today that they’ve submitted a bid to purchase the land at Arlington International Racecourse, signaling that they’re considering leaving the legendary venue:

Statement from Chicago Bears President & CEO Ted Phillips: pic.twitter.com/5ACDDtccWU — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 17, 2021

Arlington Heights is a suburb that sits roughly 30 miles outside of Chicago. The Arlington race track is expected to be sold soon with expectations of tearing it down and redeveloping the site.