Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery says Chicago Bears ‘sucked the fun’ out of football

Heading into the offseason, most believed the Detroit Lions would eventually agree to a contract with RB Jamaal Williams. But Williams reportedly wanted more than the Lions were willing to pay, so the team went in a different direction, signing David Montgomery from the Chicago Bears. Following Tuesday's practice, Montgomery participate in a gaming session with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and the former Bears running back says losing in Chicago “sucked the fun” out of football.

Key Points

The Lions signed RB Montgomery from the Bears after failing to reach a contract agreement with Jamaal Williams.

Montgomery expressed that his time with the Bears “sucked the fun” out of football during a gaming session with C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Being with the Lions, Montgomery feels appreciated and enjoys the opportunity to compete, which he believes is what football is all about.

During the gaming session, which you can see in the video below, Montgomery had the following to say about the Bears “sucking the fun” out of football.

- Advertisement -

“It sucked the fun out of the game for me, because I am a competitor,” Montgomery said. “I like to compete. That is what football is about. It is so refreshing to be at a place where I am appreciated.”