Christian Wilkins to sign mega-deal with Las Vegas Raiders

Christian Wilkins will not be playing for the Detroit Lions

Top free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is set to join the Las Vegas Raiders on a lucrative contract. According to Ian Rapoport, Wilkins is signing a 4-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders, which includes an impressive $84.75 million in guaranteed money.

Splash: One of the top free agents is off the market, as #Dolphins star DT Christian Wilkins is headed to the #Raiders, sources say.



He gets a 4-year deal worth $110M base value that includes $84.75M guaranteed in a contract done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/aKwKFIfU5T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Lions’ Missed Opportunity?

Earlier in the day, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Lions had identified Wilkins as one of their top free-agent targets. However, it seems the Lions were unable to secure his services, as Wilkins has opted to join the Raiders instead. Now, it is important to remember that just because it was reported that the Lions were in on Wilkins does not necessarily mean it is a fact. Take everything with a grain of salt, Lions fans!

Impact on the Raiders

Wilkins’ arrival in Las Vegas is a significant move for the Raiders, who are looking to bolster their defensive line. The former Miami Dolphins standout is known for his disruptive play and ability to pressure quarterbacks, making him a valuable asset for the Raiders’ defense.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Lucrative Deal: Christian Wilkins is signing a 4-year, $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, including $84.75 million guaranteed. Missed Opportunity: The Detroit Lions, who had Wilkins as a top target, were unable to secure the defensive tackle, allowing him to join the Raiders. Raiders’ Defensive Boost: Wilkins’ addition provides a significant boost to the Raiders’ defensive line, adding a disruptive force to their defense.

Bottom Line

The Raiders’ acquisition of Christian Wilkins is a major coup for the team, adding a proven talent to their roster. For the Lions, missing out on Wilkins may (or may not) be a disappointment, but they will now turn their attention to other targets as they look to improve their team for the upcoming season.