Search

Latest News:

Report: D’Andre Swift Agrees to Multi-Year Deal with Chicago Bears

0
Don't look now but D'Andre Swift is back in the NFC North!

Report: Detroit Lions targeting Christian Wilkins in free agency

0
Dianna Russini of The Athletic just reported one of the Detroit Lions "Top Targets" in free agency, and it is a BIG ONE!

New York Yankees brace for devastating news regarding Gerrit Cole

0
BREAKING: The New York Yankees, and their fans, are bracing for some potentially devastating news.
W.G. Brady

Christian Wilkins to sign mega-deal with Las Vegas Raiders

NFL News Reports

Christian Wilkins will not be playing for the Detroit Lions

Top free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is set to join the Las Vegas Raiders on a lucrative contract. According to Ian Rapoport, Wilkins is signing a 4-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders, which includes an impressive $84.75 million in guaranteed money.

Detroit Lions Free Agency Christian Wilkins

Lions’ Missed Opportunity?

Earlier in the day, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that the Lions had identified Wilkins as one of their top free-agent targets. However, it seems the Lions were unable to secure his services, as Wilkins has opted to join the Raiders instead. Now, it is important to remember that just because it was reported that the Lions were in on Wilkins does not necessarily mean it is a fact. Take everything with a grain of salt, Lions fans!

Impact on the Raiders

Wilkins’ arrival in Las Vegas is a significant move for the Raiders, who are looking to bolster their defensive line. The former Miami Dolphins standout is known for his disruptive play and ability to pressure quarterbacks, making him a valuable asset for the Raiders’ defense.

Detroit Lions Zonovan Knight Detroit Lions acquire Steven Nelson Detroit Lions trade for Greg Newsome Detroit Lions Free Agency Christian Wilkins

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Lucrative Deal: Christian Wilkins is signing a 4-year, $110 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, including $84.75 million guaranteed.
  2. Missed Opportunity: The Detroit Lions, who had Wilkins as a top target, were unable to secure the defensive tackle, allowing him to join the Raiders.
  3. Raiders’ Defensive Boost: Wilkins’ addition provides a significant boost to the Raiders’ defensive line, adding a disruptive force to their defense.

Bottom Line

The Raiders’ acquisition of Christian Wilkins is a major coup for the team, adding a proven talent to their roster. For the Lions, missing out on Wilkins may (or may not) be a disappointment, but they will now turn their attention to other targets as they look to improve their team for the upcoming season.

Latest

Lions News Reports

Report: D’Andre Swift Agrees to Multi-Year Deal with Chicago Bears

0
Don't look now but D'Andre Swift is back in the NFC North!
Lions Notes

Report: Detroit Lions targeting Christian Wilkins in free agency

0
Dianna Russini of The Athletic just reported one of the Detroit Lions "Top Targets" in free agency, and it is a BIG ONE!
MLB News Reports

New York Yankees brace for devastating news regarding Gerrit Cole

0
BREAKING: The New York Yankees, and their fans, are bracing for some potentially devastating news.
Pistons Analysis and Opinion

Open Letter to Tom Gores: You MUST fire Troy Weaver IMMEDIATELY!

0
Open Letter to Tom Gores: You MUST fire Troy Weaver IMMEDIATELY!

Newsletter

Don't miss

Red Wings News Reports

Moritz Seider upset by ‘bummer’ Detroit Red Wings loss to Vegas

0
The latest Detroit Red Wings loss left Moritz Seider and the rest of the team feeling empty.
NFL Notes

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas DESTROYS writer Jeff Duncan for fake report

0
WHOA!!! New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas DESTROYS writer Jeff Duncan after Duncan published a report about Thomas being cut.
College Sports

Mike Davis is no longer University of Detroit’s Head Basketball Coach

0
Mike Davis and the University of Detroit have come to a mutual agreement. Davis led the Titans to a 1-31 record this past season.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Free Agency: 3 Cornerbacks the Lions MUST Consider

0
The Detroit Lions free agency period kicks of this week. Don't be surprised if one of these 3 free agent cornerbacks are a Lion before the week ends.
Lions Notes

Rumor: Detroit Lions may be in play to sign defensive tackle Christian Wilkins

0
Don't look now but the latest rumor floating around links the Detroit Lions to the best defensive tackle remaining in free agency. Would you make this move?
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Report: D’Andre Swift Agrees to Multi-Year Deal with Chicago Bears

W.G. Brady -
Don't look now but D'Andre Swift is back in the NFC North!
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions targeting Christian Wilkins in free agency

W.G. Brady -
Dianna Russini of The Athletic just reported one of the Detroit Lions "Top Targets" in free agency, and it is a BIG ONE!
Read more

New York Yankees brace for devastating news regarding Gerrit Cole

W.G. Brady -
BREAKING: The New York Yankees, and their fans, are bracing for some potentially devastating news.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!