Cleaning House: Chicago White Sox fire pair of executives in front office purge

The Chicago White Sox fire pair of executives in direction-shifting move

The Chicago White Sox have essentially taken a broom to their front office this evening, as it was announced that both executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn have been fired, effective immediately.

This comes on the heels of a rumored potential move

The firings come almost immediately after it was rumored that White Sox majority owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is considering moving the organization from Guaranteed Rate Field on the south side of Chicago after their lease expires in six years.

Jerry Reinsdorf announced the terminations

At 49-76, the White Sox are in 4th place in the American League Central Division and third last in the American League.

Hahn, who had served as GM for the last 11 years, and Williams, who worked near or atop baseball operations for the White Sox for 23 years, were both let go tonight. In a statement, Reinsdorf explained the reasoning behind his “difficult” decision.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox,” said Jerry Reinsdorf, White Sox chairman. “Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years.”

“Ultimately, the well-worn cliché that professional sports is results-oriented is correct. While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Chicago White Sox fire a pair of executives after yet another disappointing season Executive vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn have been fired, effective immediately. Team owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf called the decision a “difficult” one but also said the results of the team did not justify them staying on

Bottom Line: The White Sox are in shambles

The White Sox become the third American League Central Division team in just over a year after the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers to fire their general manager thanks to dismal on-field results.

Right now, it's anyone's guess as to which direction they go in moving forward.