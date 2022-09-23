The Detroit Tigers can SPOIL the Chicago White Sox season this weekend – Series Preview

The Detroit Tigers will look to spoil the Chicago White Sox‘s season in this final matchup of 2022. Eduardo Rodriguez, Drew Hutchinson, and Tyler Alexander will be tasked with manning the mound and keeping a potent offense off the scoreboard. A.J. Reilly gives his thoughts on the series and just how the Tigers can ruin the White Sox’s hopes of October baseball.

The Corner with A.J Reilly – The official Detroit Tigers Podcast for DSN! Hosted by AJ Reilly. New episodes are LIVE Monday and Thursday every week at 6 pm.