Detroit Tigers lose to Chicago White Sox on Little League play [Video]

What did I just watch? The Detroit Tigers squared off against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday with the hope of bouncing back from Friday night's loss. Unfortunately, the Tigers' bats were dead, and they ended up losing the game 2-1 in 10 innings. In fact, the Tigers lost the game on a play that you have probably seen plenty of times at a Little League game.

Key Points

The White Sox walk-off the Tigers with a wild pitch off the ump's facemask. pic.twitter.com/HjJHHD4acH — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) June 3, 2023

Detroit Tigers lose to Chicago White Sox on Little League play

After stranding a runner in the top of the 10th inning, the Tigers allowed the White Sox to load the bases in the bottom of the frame before losing on a wild pitch. But it was not just any wild pitch as Tigers catcher Eric Haase did not even get his glove on the pitch from Jose Cisnero, and it hit the umpire square in his mask before rolling toward the dugout, allowing the winning run to score.

In fact, all three runs scored in the game came on wild pitches, which is something we cannot remember happening at the Major League Baseball level. NOTE: According to Elias Sports, this is the first game to feature 3 run-scoring wild pitches and 0 runs scored on anything else.

What happened?

Following the game, Eric Haase spoke to reporters and he said there was a mixup on the walk-off wild pitch. He said that he called for a slider but Jose Cisnero thought it was supposed to be a sinker.