Clemson Coed goes viral after for pose after missed field goal [Video]

Watch as a Clemson Coed goes viral after one of the biggest misses of the season.

If you happened to tune in for Saturday's game between Clemson and Florida State, you are aware that the Tigers should have taken a 27-24 lead with under 30 seconds remaining in the game. Instead, Clemson's kicker, Jonathan Weitz missed a 29-yard chip shot, keeping the Seminoles hopes alive. Following the kick, the ESPN cameras panned to a Clemson coed, who was shocked by what happened.

What Happened?

In case you missed it, here is the 29-yard, potential game-winning field goal attempt that Jonathan Weitz missed with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game.

Clemson Coed Does The Surrender Cobra

Take a look as one Clemson Coed goes viral for her pose after her team missed what could have been the game-winning field goal.

Florida State Capitalizes

After Clemson missed the field goal, the game eventually went to overtime. Florida State wasted no time by scoring a touchdown on their first possession. Clemson proceeded to fail on their passion and the Seminoles escaped Death Valley with a 31-24 win.

