Cleveland Browns considered poaching Detroit Lions running back

In the NFL, injuries to star players can lead to sudden and crucial decisions, and that's precisely what happened with the Cleveland Browns when they lost running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury in a recent game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chubb's absence left a significant void in their running game, prompting the Browns to explore potential replacements. According to a report, the Browns considered poaching a running back from the Detroit Lions before ultimately deciding to sign Kareem Hunt.

Why it Matters: Lions' Defensive Move

One intriguing candidate for the Browns was RB Zonovan Knight, who happened to be on the Detroit Lions practice squad. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Browns contemplated the idea of signing Knight as Chubb's replacement. However, before they could make a move, the Lions decided to take action themselves.

With the uncertainty surrounding David Montgomery‘s availability for the Lions' Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the team elevated Knight from their practice squad to their active roster. This strategic move not only secures Knight's presence for the Lions but also prevents the Browns from poaching him away.

Knight's promotion from the practice squad signals the Lions' readiness to bolster their running back depth chart alongside Jahmyr Gibbs and Craig Reynolds, particularly in light of Montgomery's doubtful status.

Bottom Line – A Game of Timing and Strategy

The Cleveland Browns found themselves in need of a running back following Nick Chubb's injury, and Zonovan Knight emerged as a potential option. However, the Detroit Lions acted swiftly to promote Knight from their practice squad, ensuring he remains with the team for their Week 3 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. This strategic move not only addresses the Lions' running back needs but also underscores the competitive chess game that often unfolds in the NFL when valuable talent is at stake.

