Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly to work on contract buyout of former Pistons C Andre Drummond

Former Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is reportedly on the verge of becoming a free agent.

Yahoo’s Chris Haynes has reported that Drummond and the Cleveland Cavaliers are working towards a contract buyout:

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Andre Drummond will work out a buyout, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 25, 2021

Drummond has been sitting since February 12 while the Cavaliers worked on finding a trade partner.

Drummond, who was dealt from the Pistons to Cleveland last season, has averaged He averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.6 steals per game in 25 games.