Clippers fear Kawhi Leonard may have ACL injury

This would be an absolutely devastating.l blow to the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to reports, the team fears that All-Star Kawhi Leonard may have torn his ACL, which would signal an immediately end to his current season and put next season in doubt:

Clippers fear All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard has suffered an ACL injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He is out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

He suffered the injury late in the 4th quarter of the Clippers’ Game 4 win over the Utah Jazz.