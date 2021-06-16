Clippers fear Kawhi Leonard may have ACL injury

This would be an absolutely devastating.l blow to the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to reports, the team fears that All-Star Kawhi Leonard may have torn his ACL, which would signal an immediately end to his current season and put next season in doubt:

He suffered the injury late in the 4th quarter of the Clippers’ Game 4 win over the Utah Jazz.

