CMU QB John Keller leaves hospital after recovering from gunshot wound

Great news for Central Michigan University quarterback John Keller.

He’s heading home from Hurley Medical Center in Flint, MI after spending several weeks recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered on April 24 during a party at his off-campus apartment complex.

“Very thankful to be heading home today,” John Keller said on Twitter. “I want to thank all of you for the prayers and support as they have been answered on this tough road.”

Very thankful to be heading home today. First, I have to thank god and I want to thank all of you for the prayers and support as they have been answered on this tough road. Thank you Hurley for saving my life. Blessed @HurleyMedical @CMU_Football @footballhoover pic.twitter.com/OQD2U8snGu — JK (@JKeller8_) May 21, 2021

The suspect in the shooting, Kenneth Thomas of Detroit, was arrested and is facing multiple felony charges.