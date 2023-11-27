College Basketball AP Top 25: A New No. 1 Emerges Following Dominant Week in Maui

Purdue has ascended to the top position in the AP Top 25 poll, released Monday, following a stellar performance at the Maui Invitational. Their impressive run included victories over three top-15 teams, culminating in a narrow 78-75 triumph over Marquette in the final, propelling the Boilermakers past Kansas to claim the No. 1 spot. Marquette, having defeated the previous No. 1 Kansas, climbed to No. 3, while Arizona secured the No. 2 rank. Michigan State is no longer in the rankings.

College Basketball AP Top 25 for November 27

In the latest AP Top 25, Arizona sits at No. 2, followed by Marquette, with UConn and Kansas rounding out the top five. The list continues with Houston, Duke, Miami, Baylor, and Tennessee completing the top 10. The rankings also include Gonzaga at No. 11, Kentucky at No. 12, and other notable teams such as Texas A&M, Creighton, and North Carolina, showcasing the competitive landscape of college basketball this season.

AP Top 25

1. Purdue (60)

2. Arizona (1)

3. Marquette

4. UConn (2)

5. Kansas

6. Houston

7. Duke

8. Miami

9. Baylor

10. Tennessee

11. Gonzaga

12. Kentucky

13. FAU

14. Texas A&M

15. Creighton

16. Texas

17. North Carolina

18. Villanova

19. BYU

20. Colorado State

21. Mississippi State

22. James Madison

23. Alabama

24. Illinois

25. Oklahoma

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Purdue Claims Top Spot: Purdue has risen to the No. 1 position in the AP Top 25 poll after an outstanding week at the Maui Invitational, where they secured wins over three top-15 teams, including a decisive victory against Marquette in the final. Shift in the Top Rankings: Marquette's win over former No. 1 Kansas propelled them to the third spot, while Arizona now holds the second rank. Kansas, following their defeat, has dropped to the fifth position in the poll. Competitive Top 10 Landscape: The AP Top 25 list showcases a competitive college basketball landscape, with teams like Arizona, Marquette, UConn, Kansas, Houston, Duke, Miami, Baylor, and Tennessee rounding out the top 10, indicating a closely contested season ahead.

Bottom Line

The latest AP Top 25 rankings reflect a dynamic shift in college basketball's power hierarchy, with Purdue's ascent to the top highlighting their impressive performance and resilience. The rankings also underscore the intense competition among the top teams, promising an exciting and unpredictable season as these skilled squads vie for dominance in the NCAA.