College Football: Michigan vs. Washington point spread released

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines will look to bounce back from a disappointing 9-4 2019 season, which included another loss to the hated Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Wolverines are hoping to get off to a good start but that is no guarantee as they open up the 2020 campaign on the road against the Washington Huskies.
According to the 5Dimes sportsbook, the game is currently listed as a pick’em.
🏈 Some EARLY College Football spreads from 5Dimes:
– Michigan PICK vs Washington
– Alabama -15 vs USC
– Georgia -18 vs Virginia
– Florida State -6.5 vs West Virginia
– Clemson -27 vs Georgia Tech
— Johnny Detroit (@Johnny_Detroit) June 9, 2020
Both Michigan and Washington will be breaking in a new quarterback in 2020 so this should be an extremely interesting matchup to start off the season.