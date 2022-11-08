College Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings Week 11: Michigan moves up

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • Week 10 is in the books and two top 4 teams lost
  • The latest College Football Playoff Rankings are out!

We are heading into Week 11 of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, two of the top four teams in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings lost. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled and as you are about to see, following losses by No. 1 Tennessee and No. 4 Clemson, the Michigan Wolverines are among the teams to move up. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 11 of the 2022 season.

College Football Playoff Rankings

What are the initial College Football Playoff Rankings?

Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released, and as you can see, No. 9 Alabama is not in the conversation for the top 4, while TCU is sitting in a great position.

Here are the full College Football Playoff rankings:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. Alabama

10. Clemson

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. North Carolina State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Kansas State

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Florida State

24. Kentucky

25. Washington

Nation, when all is said and done, what do you think the final College Football Playoff rankings will look like?

