College Football Playoff Rankings Week 11: Michigan moves up

We are heading into Week 11 of the 2022 College Football season and this past Saturday, two of the top four teams in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings lost. Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff Rankings were unveiled and as you are about to see, following losses by No. 1 Tennessee and No. 4 Clemson, the Michigan Wolverines are among the teams to move up. Here are the full rankings heading into Week 11 of the 2022 season.
What are the initial College Football Playoff Rankings?
Just moments ago, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released, and as you can see, No. 9 Alabama is not in the conversation for the top 4, while TCU is sitting in a great position.
Here are the full College Football Playoff rankings:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. TCU
5. Tennessee
6. Oregon
7. LSU
8. USC
9. Alabama
10. Clemson
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Utah
14. Penn State
15. North Carolina
16. North Carolina State
17. Tulane
18. Texas
19. Kansas State
20. Notre Dame
21. Illinois
22. UCF
23. Florida State
24. Kentucky
25. Washington
Nation, when all is said and done, what do you think the final College Football Playoff rankings will look like?