Colt Keith headed to Toledo with latest roster moves by the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers have finally moved their top prospect, Colt Keith from AA Erie to AAA Toledo. The news comes on the heels of the Tigers' demotion of Nick Maton to AAA after a horrendous start to his 2023 campaign. Keith is the Tigers' #1 prospect and has been on an absolute tear through the Eastern League this season, helping the SeaWolves secure a playoff spot with their first-half championship.

Why It matters

The Detroit Tigers have been struggling offensively this season, ranking toward the bottom in nearly all statistical categories. Keith, who missed a majority of last season, started the year in AA and raked to a tune of .325/.391/.585 with 14 HR, 50 RBI in 59 games. This puts him one step closer to the Bigs, and a potential back-half of the season call up, bringing some young, much needed, pop into the Major League lineup.

Colt Keith by the numbers

He's been nothing but spectacular this season and will get reps at both second base and third base, most likely along with Maton. This leaves Justin-Henry Malloy with reps at both third and the outfield, as he prepares for a potential call-up soon as well.

The bottom line

The youth movement for Detroit should soon be on its way. There are plenty of bats that have been swinging it well down on the farm and should press toward Motown soon. As we've said before, it'd be much better to watch these guys learn at the MLB level and make mistakes than continuing to run retreads out there and put out an inferior product. Keith's promotion is the first step toward this youth movement for Detroit, one that will hopefully come sooner rather than later.