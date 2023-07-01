Detroit Tigers No. 1 prospect Colt Keith JUST. WON’T. STOP! [Video]

Detroit Tigers‘ newly crowned No. 1 prospect Colt Keith is an absolute beast, and on Friday, he continued to show why so many believe he could make his MLB debut before the end of the season. That's right, folks, Keith just blasted his second home run in three games since being moved up to Triple-A Toledo. (He also launched a home run in his first Triple-A at-bat just the other day)

Tigers No. 1 prospect Colt Keith blasts ANOTHER home run

On Friday night, Keith played in his third game since being moved up to the Mud Hens, and he once again made his presence felt as he blasted a mammoth 473-foot home run against the Columbus Clippers. Check it out.

Colt Keith stays RED hot! 🥵



Top 1: Mud Hens 3, Clippers 0.#LetsGoHens pic.twitter.com/J00KYGGUn4 — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) June 30, 2023

Bottom Line: Colt continues to mash

Keith finished the night 3-for-5 with a home run and 3 RBIs, and he is now batting a whopping .538 with a 1.600 OPS in three games with the Mud Hens. Can Keith keep up this torrid pace? Of course not. But could he play well enough for the next couple of months to make the Tigers think long and hard about calling him up to The Show? You are darn right he could.