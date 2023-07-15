Detroit Tigers make final decision on Jonathan Schoop

In a decisive move, the Detroit Tigers have officially released Jonathan Schoop, marking the end of an era for the team. Schoop, who had been designated for assignment by the new regime led by Scott Harris, cleared waivers on Friday and was subsequently granted his release.

This decision comes as no surprise, considering the underwhelming performance Schoop displayed over the past two seasons. In the current season, he struggled at the plate, batting just .213 with zero home runs and a paltry .550 OPS in 55 games. These numbers are a far cry from his career average and indicate a significant decline in his offensive production.

Bottom Line – Moving Forward

As the Detroit Tigers bid farewell to Jonathan Schoop, they are looking toward the future and aiming to build a more competitive team. Schoop's release opens up opportunities for younger players and allows the Tigers to explore other options to strengthen their lineup. While Schoop's tenure with the team may not have met expectations, this decision paves the way for new possibilities and a fresh start for the Tigers.