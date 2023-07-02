‘Confident’ Zach McKinstry gets the last laugh in extra innings for the Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers got back in business on Saturday night in Denver, defeating the Colorado Rockies in extra innings by a 4-2 final at Coors Field. A three-run home run from Zach McKinstry propelled Detroit to the win after they dropped the series' first game on Friday.

It was Zach McKinstry's time to shine

McKinstry ensured the Tigers would win their 8th extra-inning game of the 2023 season thanks to his 400-foot home run to right-center. It was his 6th home run of the year.

McKinstry said that he knew what was coming

Afterward in the clubhouse, McKinstry said he knew what kind of pitch he would be facing from Pierce Johnson.

“He threw me a few curveballs up, I saw he was trying to get them up in the zone, and I got a fastball up and in and took a good swing on it. I knew exactly what he was gonna throw me, I was telling the hitting coaches instead of them giving me the scouting report, I gave them the scouting report,” he said. I was confident in it, and it was a good at-bat.”

Key Points

The Tigers went to extra innings against the Rockies

Zach McKinstry came through with a home run in the 10th inning

McKinstry says that he knew what pitch he'd be facing

Bottom Line

The win against Colorado on Saturday night in extra innings will go a long way for the confidence of the Tigers as they move ahead and continue their attempt to cut into the American Central division lead of the Minnesota Twins.

The Tigers and Rockies will conclude their series this afternoon. Right now, Detroit's record is 36-46; but despite being a full 10 games below .500, they remain within striking distance of Minnesota's division lead.