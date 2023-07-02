Detroit Tigers announce return dates for Eduardo Rodriguez, Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers are on the verge of getting two very key pieces of their pitching rotation back into the lineup, as it was announced earlier today that both Tarik Skubal and Eduardo Rodriguez officially have their next starts with the team penciled in.

Both E-Rod and Skubal have missed considerable time this year

Rodriguez, who was enjoying a stellar season so far in 2023, went down with an A4 pulley in his finger. Meanwhile, Skubal hasn't played at all this year for the Tigers after having undergone flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow.

They are penciled in to start next week

According to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, Skubal will be getting his first start of the season on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics. And it will be Rodriguez getting the start the following day:

Bottom Line

If the Tigers are to make a meaningful push for the division lead, they'll need all hands on deck, and getting both Skubal and Rodriguez back will go a long way toward that goal.

We wish them both the best of luck as they make their return to the lineup next week and are hoping for the best!