Conor McGregor sends person in Heat mascot outfit to emergency room [Video]

As the Miami Heat suffered a tough loss in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, the Heat mascot, Burnie, faced an unexpected trip to the emergency room. Conor McGregor, known for his prowess in the UFC, threw a devastating left hook at Burnie during a mid-game promotion for his pain relief spray. The impact of the punch was so severe that medical attention was required, with Burnie receiving pain medication before being sent home to recover.

