Contract details reveal max money D.J. Chark can make with Detroit Lions in 2022

UPDATE:

The contract details have been released for Detroit Lions WR D.J. Chark and as you can see, it is a one-year deal for $10 million, all guaranteed, $8.965 million signing bonus, $1.035M salary (gtd), up to $3M catches, yards, touchdowns incentive, has voidable 2023, 2024 years for accounting purposes.

This means that Chark’s cap hit should be in the area of $4 million for 2022 and then $6 million for 2023.

So, if all goes perfectly for Chark, he would earn $13 million with the Lions in 2022. If that happens, he will be in line for a nice long-term contract next offseason.

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

According to a report from ESPN, the Detroit Lions‘ deal with WR D.J. Chark is expected to be worth

On Tuesday morning, the Lions and Chark reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The deal reportedly includes $10 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $12 million if Chark reaches certain goals, according to ESPN.

FROM EARLIER:

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions intend to sign free agent WR D.J. Chark.

Schefter is reporting that the deal is expected to be for just one year.

This obviously makes me very happy as he was the wide receiver I wrote that the Lions should go after in free agency.

Not only is Chark still very young (25) but the Lions need a player who can get vertical in a hurry and Chark has 4.3 speed, which makes him one of the fastest wide receivers in the league.

But what really makes this move intriguing is that, according to Pro Football Focus, Chark is only projected to get $12.5 million per season when he hits free agency and that would be a bargain, despite the fact he is coming off an injury-plagued season.

Here is what Pro Football Focus has to say about Chark.

Chark’s relationship with former Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer didn’t get off to the best start, as Meyer said he was a “big guy that played little.” In a wide receiver room devoid of top-end talent, Chark was supposed to be that guy. Unfortunately, an ankle injury sustained in Week 4 knocked him out for the remainder of what was quite the eventful season in Jacksonville. Chark may look to depart for greener pastures, and there should be a handful of teams interested in adding a 6-foot-4 wide receiver with 4.3 speed.

Strengths:

– Speed

– Size

– Ball skills and body control

Weaknesses:

– Physicality running routes

– Feel for zone coverage

– Contested catches

Scheme Fit/Role:

DEEP THREAT/NO. 3 RECEIVER: Chark has the speed to burn and an excellent frame to give defensive backs all kinds of problems at the catch point or if he can gain any separation in his route. He has the speed to run away from defenders after the catch but struggles to set up corners or win against physicality. His speed should always be valuable and a team like New Orleans could use that threat.

My wish would be for the Lions to sign Chark to a 2-year, $24-25 million deal. If he works out, awesome. If he doesn’t, he does not break the bank like one of the bigger named free agent WRs would.