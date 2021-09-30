Could the Detroit Tigers trade Casey Mize during the offseason?

When you listen to Detroit Tigers‘ GM Al Avila talk, it sure sounds like he is ready to add some pieces in the offseason that will help his team contend for the playoffs in 2022.

A couple of additions will come from within the organization (Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson), but according to Lynn Henning, the Tigers will have to add at least two additional big bats.

In a recent tweet, Henning suggested that he will not be surprised to see the Tigers trade one of their ‘blue-chip’ pitchers, with his guess being Casey Mize.

Nation, would you be surprised if the Tigers traded Mize?

