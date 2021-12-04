Curtis Granderson reportedly ‘not interested’ in managerial opening

UPDATE:

It sounds like Curtis Granderson is not interested in becoming the next manager of the New York Mets.

Granderson is an inspired thought but word is he’s not interested. He’s Players Alliance president, has TBS job and is heavily involved in charity. Plus, he made $100M plus playing and presumably doesn’t need the headaches. For those scoring at home, this isn’t a Mets rejection. https://t.co/I8YIYVDn1S — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 4, 2021

PREVIOUS REPORT:

For years, we have been saying that former Detroit Tigers fan-favorite Curtis Granderson would make a great manager not only for his knowledge of the game but because of how personable he is.

Well, according to a report from Robert Murray, Granderson is among the names under consideration to the New York Mets‘ managerial opening.

From New York Post:

A fan and clubhouse favorite throughout his career, Granderson currently serves as the president of Players Alliance, an initiative to help bring diversity and equity to baseball at all levels. He played for the Yankees when new Mets general manager Billy Eppler worked as an assistant general manager under Brian Cashman.

Curtis Granderson is among the names under consideration for the New York Mets’ managerial opening, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 4, 2021