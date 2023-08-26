Daewood Davis carted off field after suffering injury; Dolphins vs Jaguars game suspended

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Saturday's preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars has been suspended after Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis had to be carted off the field with what looked to be a serious injury.

What Happened to Daewood Davis?

As you will see in the video below, Dolphins rookie quarterback James Blackmon threw a pass to Davis. As the ball reached Davis, he was simultaneously tackled, leading to an incompletion. Following the tackle, Davis remained on the ground.

Here is the play where Davis went down with an injury.

Dolphins and Jaguars Agree to Suspend Game

After Davis was carted off the field, the Dolphins and Jaguars agreed to end the game early.

Latest Updates

According to the latest report, “Davis is conscious and has movement in all extremities. He is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.”

According to the Dolphins, Davis has been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. It was noted that he is conscious and has movement in all extremities.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. During the fourth quarter of Saturday's game between the Dolphins and Jaguars, Dolphins WR Daewood Davis suffered what appeared to be a serious injury.
  2. Davis remained down on the field before eventually being carted off.
  3. Following the injury, the Dolphins and Jaguars agreed to suspend the game
  4. The Dolphins have released an update that Davis has been taken to a local hospital in Jacksonville, but that he is conscious and does have movement in all extremities.

Bottom Line: Pray for Daewood Davis

Please keep Davis in your thoughts and prayers. Thankfully, he is conscious and does have movement in his extremities, which is certainly a good sign.

