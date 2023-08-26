Daewood Davis carted off field after suffering injury; Dolphins vs Jaguars game suspended

Daewood Davis carted off field after suffering injury
Saturday's preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars has been suspended after Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis had to be carted off the field with what looked to be a serious injury.
What Happened to Daewood Davis?
As you will see in the video below, Dolphins rookie quarterback James Blackmon threw a pass to Davis. As the ball reached Davis, he was simultaneously tackled, leading to an incompletion. Following the tackle, Davis remained on the ground.
Here is the play where Davis went down with an injury.
Dolphins and Jaguars Agree to Suspend Game
After Davis was carted off the field, the Dolphins and Jaguars agreed to end the game early.
Latest Updates
According to the latest report, “Davis is conscious and has movement in all extremities. He is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.”
According to the Dolphins, Davis has been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. It was noted that he is conscious and has movement in all extremities.
Bottom Line: Pray for Daewood Davis
Please keep Davis in your thoughts and prayers. Thankfully, he is conscious and does have movement in his extremities, which is certainly a good sign.