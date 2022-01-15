Dallas Cowboys reportedly considering moving on from HC Mike McCarthy

On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card matchup and it could end up being the final game for Mike McCarthy as the Cowboys head coach.

According to a report from Jason La Canfora, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may decide to fire McCarthy if the Cowboys lose and replace him with OC Kellen Moore.

From CBS Sports:

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may consider a coaching change should the team fall short of expectations this season, league sources said, with both of his top assistants to head coach Mike McCarthy drawing serious head coaching interest from other teams. Several sources who know Jones well indicated that a loss in the wild card round would prompt Jones to at least consider the direction of the team as coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore prepare for numerous head coaching interviews.

“If this season doesn’t end the way Jerry thinks it should, don’t be surprised if Kellen Moore is their next head coach much sooner than later,” said one source who knows Jones well. “He does not want to lose him.”