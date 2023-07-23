Dan Campbell announces the status of Lions DT Levi Onwuzurike 

Dan Campbell had positive news to share with regard to Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, who missed all of the 2022 season with a lingering back injury. He won't be starting this season on the PUP list and has been cleared for the start of training camp.

Levi Onwuzurike is a 2021 Detroit Lions draft pick

The Lions selected Onwuzurike out of Washington in the second round of the 2021 Draft, and he appeared in 16 games during his rookie year and logged nearly a total of 400 snaps. But he was plagued by a lingering back issue that would, as mentioned, claim his entire 2022 season as well as significant practice time.

He's been cleared to join the team for training camp per Dan Campbell

It will be a much-needed presence for Onwuzurike himself, who is looking to prove that he can be durable enough to stay consistent at performing in the NFL.

“Levi is going,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “He'll get some reps today and we'll just progress Levi in as we go.”

It will certainly be a great benefit for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who said that should Levi be able to in fact play, it would be “icing on the top”.

“The only thing I hope for Levi — and that’s first and foremost — looking forward to him getting a chance to come back and play, but man, it’s the health of that player,” Glenn said this offseason. “‘cause when you’re dealing with a back, that’s just a thing you have to be sure with. … The first thing I’m thinking about, I’m not thinking about the player playing. I’m thinking about the player being healthy. And then if he plays, that’s just icing on top.”

Key Points

Levi Onwuzurike was taken by the Lions in 2021

He missed all of 2022 with a lingering back injury

He's been cleared to participate in Lions training camp

Bottom Line: Is the third time the charm for Onwuzurike?

As previously mentioned, Onwuzurike will be looking to demonstrate to the Lions that he can remain healthy as he enters his pivotal third NFL season.

The fact that defensive coordinator Glenn speaks so highly of him is a testament to the abilities he's already demonstrated, and we hope that he can remain active for the entire 2023 schedule.