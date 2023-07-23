On Sunday morning, the 2023 Detroit Lions training camp opened kicked off, with quarterback Jared Goff and his team hitting the field for their first practice of the season. The Lions are engulfed in a surge of hype, and the team is touted as favorites to win their division for the first time in recent memory. However, Goff insists that success will only come from consistent hard work and adherence to the process.

Jared Goff on 2023 Detroit Lions: ‘We are on our way'

Following practice, Goff articulated that there are other good teams in the NFC North, and that the Lions had not done anything yet.

“The so-called hype train is — I don't know. I think it's funny to me that, like, you go 9-8, you don't make the playoffs and now you're all of a sudden a favorite,” said Goff. “And it's, of course we got good players, we got good coaches, we got a good team, but we ain't done anything. And we have a lot of work to do. And Minnesota won 13 games last year. Green Bay has won the division a handful of times the last handful of years. So, we've got some work to do to put a stamp on who we want to be and are nowhere near that yet. But, we are on our way.”

As they prepare for their 2023 season opener against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, it's clear that Goff and the team understand that the road to the top will require more than just talent and hype.

Bottom Line – Potential Meets Process

The Detroit Lions, under the leadership of Jared Goff, are keenly aware that potential and hype can only take a team so far. The road to glory requires a meticulous process marked by hard work, dedication, and an unyielding commitment to improvement. As the Lions launch their 2023 campaign, it's clear that they are armed with the right mindset: they are “on their way,” but are aware that the journey to the top is far from over.