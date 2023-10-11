Dan Campbell comments on potentially losing his coordinators

In the NFL, success often comes at a price – the potential loss of talented coordinators and assistant coaches to other organizations. At the end of each season, the league experiences a high turnover rate, with some newly hired coaches not even lasting a single year. With the Detroit Lions starting the season with an impressive 4-1 record, the spotlight has fallen on their offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, and their defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn. Both coaches are now being targeted as potential head coach candidates for the 2024 season, putting the Lions in a challenging position.

What did Dan Campbell Say?

When asked about the hype surrounding his coordinators, Lions head coach Dan Campbell provided insights into the situation.

“I haven't gone there yet, with that in this moment. I've thought about that before. I mean, I thought I was gonna lose A.G. twice and then Ben last year once,” Campbell expressed. “But that was certainly at the end of the year. I haven't gone there in that moment, but all I can tell you is that they're both very vital to us and our success and everything, to me, that we've built, and that I've envisioned, to players to coaches.

“Everybody's got a piece. Everybody's got a piece, everybody's got a job to do and you want them to be the very best at what they're asked to do. I feel like we have that. So when you don't have that, you've got to find the right guy that you put in those places when the time comes.”

“They’re outstanding coaches and candidates,” said Campbell. “We’ve got a good program going here, I’m not putting that on me. We’re doing some good stuff here and everybody’s got a hand in it.”

Bottom Line – A Balancing Act

The Detroit Lions find themselves in a precarious position as the success of their coordinators has put them in the spotlight as potential head coaching candidates. Dan Campbell's leadership and the team's buy-in to their coaching philosophy have been vital to their recent success, but the looming possibility of losing key staff members adds an element of uncertainty. As the NFL season unfolds, the Lions will need to navigate this challenge while maintaining their commitment to excellence on the field.