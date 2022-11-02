Dan Campbell comments on T.J. Hockenson trade for first time

Tuesday was the NFL trade deadline, and the Detroit Lions made a huge move by trading tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings for future draft capital. The is no question about it that Hock was one of the top tight ends in the NFL, but there is also no question about it that he has been inconsistent ever since he was selected No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. On Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media for the first time since the trade went down.

What did Dan Campbell say about the T.J. Hockenson trade?

On Wednesday, Campbell spoke to reporters, and he weighed in on the Hockenson trade for the first time, noting that it is an “opportunity for other guys.”

“As good as TJ was, there’s things that we’ll be able to do better potentially having other guys on the field,” Campbell said. “There is always some of that give and take no matter what player’s out there.”

Campbell added that his message to the other players on the Lions is that it was a business decision.

“Look, this was a business decision, and there’s nothing personal,” Campbell said. “And I’ve got a lot of respect for TJ, as does everybody, and I wish him the best until we play him again. No hard feelings.”