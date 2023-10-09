Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Dan Campbell confirms Emmanuel Moseley injury news

Dan Campbell confirms awful breaking news: This is a very tough break for everyone involved.

Dan Campbell confirms Emmanuel Moseley injury news

Earlier this morning, we passed along a report that Detroit Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley, who suited up for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon, has a torn ACL that will keep him out for the remainder of the 2023 season. Just moments ago, Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the awful news while speaking to the media.

Inside The Article
Dan Campbell confirms Emmanuel Moseley injury newsWhat did Dan Campbell Say?Why it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: A Tough Loss
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions linebackers Detroit Lions Depth injury update on Brian Branch Dan Campbell confirms Emmanuel Moseley injury news

What did Dan Campbell Say?

Campbell explained that though this is “frustrating”, he believes that Moseley will eventually come back ready to go.

“Hate it for him,” Campbell said. “It's frustrating. But just knowing him and knowing the way he works, this will sting for him, and he'll come back and be ready to go.”

Read More

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Panthers: Aidan Hutchinson DOMINATES for the defense

Detroit Lions PFF Grades vs. Panthers: Jared Goff shines for the offense

Why the Detroit Lions MUST win Super Bowl LVIII

Why it Matters

Despite missing the first four weeks of the season as he continued rehabbing his knee, Moseley was poised to make his debut and gradually acclimate to game action this Sunday. However, his debut was cut short after just two plays when he was carted off the field and subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season. This is a tough break for a Lions secondary that already lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson to an injury.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Dan Campbell's Perspective: Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed his frustration over Emmanuel Moseley's torn ACL, emphasizing his belief in Moseley's resilience and determination to return stronger.
  2. Moseley's Debut Cut Short: Moseley, who missed the first four weeks of the season due to injury, was set to make his debut on Sunday. Unfortunately, his return was short-lived, lasting only two plays before a cart-off and the season-ending ACL injury.
  3. Secondary Challenges: Moseley's injury deals another blow to the Lions' secondary, which had already faced challenges with C.J. Gardner-Johnson sidelined due to injury. The loss of Moseley further tests the depth and resilience of the defensive backfield.
Emmanuel Moseley injured

Bottom Line: A Tough Loss

Emmanuel Moseley's unfortunate season-ending injury is a significant setback for the Lions' secondary, adding to their challenges this season. Dan Campbell's confidence in Moseley's recovery highlights his determination to return stronger from this adversity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?