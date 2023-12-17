Dan Campbell defends Brad Holmes after rookies dominate Broncos [Video]

When Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes moved down from No. 6 to No. 12 to select RB Jahmyr Gibbs in the 2023 NFL Draft, many so-called ‘experts' lost their minds. In the trade, the Lions also received a second-round pick (No. 34) and a fifth-round selection (No.168). With that No. 34 pick, Detroit selected TE Sam LaPorta out of Iowa. Fast forward to the present, and Gibbs and LaPorta continue to make Holmes look pretty smart.

Gibbs and LaPorta Ball Out vs. Broncos

During Saturday's 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos, Gibbs and LaPorta were dominant. Gibbs had 13 touches for 108 total yards and two touchdowns, while LaPorta caught five Jared Goff passes for 56 yards and a whopping three touchdowns.

Campbell defends Holmes

Following the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell defended Brad Holmes‘ decision to select Gibbs and LaPorta.

“I'm just gonna bring it back to Brad Holmes,” Campbell said. “It's a helluva job by him, once again. He took a lot of criticism for those two picks… but they look like they're ok. I'm glad we got em.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Bottom Line: Bold Pays Off

Brad Holmes' bold move in the 2023 NFL Draft, which was initially met with skepticism, is now being viewed in a new light following the standout performances of Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta. Their significant contributions in the Lions' recent victory over the Broncos have not only vindicated Holmes' decision but have also highlighted his acumen in identifying and investing in young talent. This strategic approach in the draft, coupled with the players' on-field success, indicates a promising direction for the Detroit Lions under Holmes' leadership.