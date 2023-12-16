Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Sam LaPorta goes BEAST MODE for Detroit Lions touchdown [Video]

After an extremely boring first quarter (unless you love punts), the Detroit Lions just got on the board with a 19-yard touchdown throw from Jared Goff to rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. As you are about to see, after catching the ball on the 18-yard line, LaPorta took off running and he refused to be denied as he took it to the house to put the Lions up 6-0.

Take a look as LaPorta catches his 7th touchdown pass of the season. Folks, this kid is a STUD!

Surpassing Hockenson

Following that TD catch, he currently has 69 catches for 745 yards, and seven touchdowns. Former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson's career best in the Motor City came in 2020 when he had 67 catches for 723 yards and six touchdowns. Note: Hock does have 91 catches for 902 yards and five touchdowns this year with the Vikings.

