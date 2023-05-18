Heading into the 2022 season, there were high hopes for the Detroit Lions. But after the team got off to a 1-6 start, there were actually some people who began to doubt that Dan Campbell should remain as head coach. That notion, of course, was foolish, and that was proven when the Lions went on to win eight of their final 10 games of the season to finish with a 9-8 record. Though some think the Lions just flipped the switch and went from 0-60 in 2022, Campbell disagrees.

Key Points

Resilience and Potential: Despite a challenging start, the Detroit Lions showcased their resilience and potential under Dan Campbell's leadership.

Close to Victory: Campbell believes that the team was always on the brink of winning during their rough start, with each loss often determined by a single play.

Bright Future: The Lions' remarkable turnaround and strong finish to the season indicate a bright future ahead. With their unwavering determination and valuable lessons learned, they are poised for continued growth and success under Campbell's guidance.

Dan Campbell disagrees that Detroit Lions went from 0-60 in 2022

Yes, the Lions went from 1-6 to 9-8 in what was an amazing turnaround, but Campbell knows his team was just a play away from winning almost every game they lost during their rough start.

- Advertisement -

“Everybody thinks that when you go through a stretch where you’re 1–6, you lose five in a row, it’s, You’re awful,” he says. “The reality was, we always knew, I always knew, we were one play away in all those games we lost. Yeah, you lose five in a row but, literally, it was right at the very end of the line. Dallas, that game got out of hand by the fourth quarter so take that one out, but these other ones, we were right there. You understand how close you are.

“If you listen to all the outside noise you’re miles away, and nothing’s going right; you can’t do this. And that was never the reality. Reality was, Guys, we’re one turnover away. We’re one play away, we’re one third-down conversion away, we’re one third-down stop away. Those guys understood that, and they just kept putting the work in.”

Bottom Line: The future looks bright for the Lions

Despite a challenging start to the 2022 season, the Lions, under the leadership of Dan Campbell proved their resilience and potential. While doubts emerged about Campbell's ability to lead the team after a 1-6 record, the subsequent remarkable turnaround silenced the skeptics. Winning eight of their final 10 games, the Lions finished the season with an impressive 9-8 record. However, Campbell emphasizes that the team's resurgence was not simply a sudden transformation from 0-60. He firmly believes that they were always on the cusp of victory, with each loss often hinging on a single play. The Lions' unwavering determination and understanding of their close proximity to success fueled their relentless efforts. Looking ahead, the Lions have a bright future ahead as they continue to build on their resilience and the valuable lessons learned during their journey from adversity to triumph. With Campbell's steadfast belief and the team's unwavering commitment, the Lions are poised for continued growth and success in the seasons to come.