Rod Wood believes Detroit Lions just did the “Impossible”

On the night before the 2023 NFL schedule was released, we passed along a report that the Detroit Lions would be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the NFL season. Team president Rod Wood believes the Lions did the “Impossible” by landing the Week 1 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Defending Super Bowl Champions.

Key Points

Rod Wood believes Detroit Lions did the “Impossible”

During a recent conversation with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Wood said that if somebody would have told him a year ago that the Lions would open against the Super Bowl Champions, he would have told them it's impossible.

“I agree with that,” Wood said Saturday. “That we would’ve been shown on the premiere, the first game of the season, against the defending Super Bowl champs, if you’d have told me a year ago, I’d have said, That’s impossible.”

Bottom Line: The Lions have earned respect

The Lions may have started off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, but as we know, it is not how you start, it is how you finish. The Lions finished very strongly by winning eight of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 overall record. Because of that stretch, expectations are very high for the team heading into the 2023 season, and the 2023 schedule shows that the Lions have earned the respect of the league.